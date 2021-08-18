Rifki Muhammad

Cryptocurrency Landing Page

Rifki Muhammad
Rifki Muhammad
  • Save
Cryptocurrency Landing Page ethereum bitcoin wallet bitcoin investment branding dark mode gradient crypto app investment app cryptocurrency crypto landing page figma design ux ui
Download color palette

Hai guys..

This is my exploration design for Cryptocurrency App. Hope you like it and feel free to leave your feedback! 🙂

F780ef7a0639bf89dd77fd582889c6a1
Rebound of
Cryptocurrency App
By Rifki Muhammad
Rifki Muhammad
Rifki Muhammad

More by Rifki Muhammad

View profile
    • Like