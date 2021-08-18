Matt Lupton

Fourth Wall Advisory Identity

Matt Lupton
Matt Lupton
  • Save
Fourth Wall Advisory Identity value money icon strategy marketing banking finance cannabis
Download color palette

Primary logo identity design for a specialty marketing/branding firm with clients in both financial products and the cannabis industry

View all tags
Posted on Aug 18, 2021
Matt Lupton
Matt Lupton

More by Matt Lupton

View profile
    • Like