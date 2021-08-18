Paul Dunbar

Bountiful

Paul Dunbar
Paul Dunbar
  • Save
Bountiful beer branding illustration honey bee label design apples hopps thiccc vintage funky type design lettering
Download color palette

Custom funky lettering and icons for a belgian tripel with apples, honey and other fruits. The ingredients sounded funky and tripels are strong so I made the vibe funky and thiccc. Texture was for fun.

Paul Dunbar
Paul Dunbar
Brand, and Ui designer.

More by Paul Dunbar

View profile
    • Like