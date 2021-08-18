New Energy Metals Corp - Branding

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Brand development for New Energy Metals Corp. 🇨🇦 A Canadian company that extract metals for new energy technologies solutions for the future.
Encuentra y visualiza el proyecto completo en nuestra web!
https://brandithstudio.myportfolio.com/new-energy-metals-branding