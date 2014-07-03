Francesco La Ferla

Upgrade Me Illustrations

illustration digital training plant money euro watering can green
Part of a set of illustrations done for "Upgrade Me" digital marketing training school in rome. Check the full project here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/18529775/Upgrade-Me-Digital

Posted on Jul 3, 2014
