Dancing Feet : New Logo

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A new logo for a media about music. This is my first design with Affinity Designer, I love how easy and fast this software is ! I need to practice more to say goodbye to expensive monthly subscription.