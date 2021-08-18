Jacques de Rougé

Dancing Feet : New Logo

Dancing Feet : New Logo
A new logo for a media about music. This is my first design with Affinity Designer, I love how easy and fast this software is ! I need to practice more to say goodbye to expensive monthly subscription.

Rebound of
Dancing Feet
By Jacques de Rougé
Posted on Aug 18, 2021
