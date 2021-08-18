Alice

Sticker penguin for telegram

Sticker penguin for telegram motion design love kiss telegram penguin sticker motion graphics animation
The rest of the stickers can be viewed and installed by the link: https://t.me/addstickers/lolo_penguin

P.s. the set will be replenished ;)

Posted on Aug 18, 2021
