Francisco Surrador

The Lion King: Remake

Francisco Surrador
Francisco Surrador
  • Save
The Lion King: Remake disney the lion king design photoshop manipulation photoshop photo manipulation matte painting digital art adobe photoshop
Download color palette

I recently had this idea of recreating famous scenes from the best cartoon movies ever made. As “The Lion King” is one of the best cartoon movies ever and it was a big part of my childhood, I thought I’d start with this one. An iconic scene from an iconic movie.

Francisco Surrador
Francisco Surrador

More by Francisco Surrador

View profile
    • Like