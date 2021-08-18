Thiago Lucas

Personal Portfólio - example web layout flat design website ux graphic design branding ui
Hello dribblers!
This is the personal project I did in my spare time. The idea is a portfolio page or site, without too many elements. About you, some projects with a button to direct Dribbble, a client section, numbers and contact.

Designed by Figma

Posted on Aug 18, 2021
