LCA: "Welcome Emeka Emezie"

LCA: "Welcome Emeka Emezie" graphic design design photoshop manipulation photoshop photo manipulation matte painting digital art adobe photoshop
This is a project made for “LCA Sports Management”, which is a management, marketing, and representation agency for world class athletes. Emeka Emezie is their first American Football (NIL) signing. This is the announcement of the deal.

