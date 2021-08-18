Francisco Surrador

Dreamscape

Dreamscape illustration design photoshop manipulation photoshop photo manipulation matte painting digital art adobe photoshop
This is a comissioned freelancing work I did for a client in Sweden. He wanted his daughters to be portrayed in this fantasy world with the Paris element, the Eiffel Tower. Lots of glows, effects and colors.

