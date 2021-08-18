Hello, Here a short explanation on how I landed on this design. I began with noting down all the basic things that a weather app needed following with noting down other important things that would make the app convenient for the users. For colors I decided that the colour of the background will change according to the ongoing season in the user's location. Typography is set such that users of all the ages will easily be able to read and understand. Images and Icons are either moving gifs or 3D to give the user a move enhanced experience. Besides the basic things such a the weather, time and date. A user can also view the weathers in other places, cities, states or even countries. They can also get a detailed weather information for people who would be interested.