Slot machine Paytable Design

Paytable with the slot symbols. On the screen there is a titanium frame with grilles at the top, wooden inserts on the upper corners, with a green cross at the top right, with bright LEDs on the sides. Below is a control panel with arrows and a window with numbers.

In the center of the field, on a dark blue background, there are three symbols of the highest category with a description of each.

BONUS - 3 or more bonus symbols on an active payline a bonus round is activated.

SCATTER - free scrolling when at least 3 symbols appear on the reel.

WILD - replaces any character except BONUS and SCATTER.

You can purchase this project at our website https://slotopaint.com/product/cars-gamble/

