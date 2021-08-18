Eric Hungerford

Krioni, Guardian of Ashton (Detail)

Krioni, Guardian of Ashton (Detail) digital painting comic graphic novel comics procreate character design illustration
Krioni concept for "This Present Darkness"
Krioni, angellic guardian of the town of Ashton, prefers to work in the shadows.

