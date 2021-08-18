Landing Page for a hiking guide company

Trending designs to inspire you
For the Daily UI Challenge shot #3 I decided to redesign the landing page of a friends company http://crestedoutdoors.com/
For the process I asked to get access to his Flickr account and grabbed some pics. This was the winner for obvious reasons. I then picked the font and tried a bit of glassmorphism. But then again, I think the picture must be the start of the show and make visitors want to take this tour.
What do you think? Are you feeling like taking a long hike up an Andean Mountain?
#glassmorphism #DailyUI #hiking