Woody

Woody character skate skateboarding new hampshire portsmouth skate shop branding identity illustration tree
  1. Voyageur_1.jpg
  2. Voyageur_2.jpg
  3. Voyageur_3.jpg
  4. Tree_Skater.jpg

Working on a dream project for a skate shop in New Hampshire. Randomly drew this little freak in my notebook and now I'm hooked.

Which type you all think works best with the mark?

Mike Smith
Design at Smith & Diction.
