Capsule sci-fi nanobiotechnology capsule game art game game asset illustration 3d art 3d blender3d blender
First finale render for my cyberpunk tabletop RPG Sector 5: the Capsule gear card that instantly restores health. Wanted to give it a nanobiotechnology feel with these metallic crystals.

Learn more about Sector 5:
https://sector5rpg.net

