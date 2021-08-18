Benjamin Oberemok
unfold

Lifestar logo concept

Benjamin Oberemok
unfold
Benjamin Oberemok for unfold
Hire Us
  • Save
Lifestar logo concept service logo concept rebrand star life identity lifestar insurance health heart branding unfold illustration logotype mark logo
Download color palette

Lifestar logo.
LifeStar is a financial services company deriving its core business from the provision of life and health insurance products.
-
Follow us on Behance | Instagram | YouTube
More about us on unfold.co

unfold
unfold
We create delightful experiences for brands like yours.
Hire Us

More by unfold

View profile
    • Like