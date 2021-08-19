Sometimes You're the Pigeon, and Sometimes You're the Statue

One of the biggest goals I had for 2020 was to get better at FPSs, so I started playing more COD. This led to playing Warzone, and here- with some other wonderful folks I've met in the creative industry- is where this saying got very real. Originally it started as a way to annoy each other whenever we died over and over, but then it grew into something very real that we couldn't stop saying. Made in Procreate with the built in mercury and dove lake brushes with the Round Render brush from Jing paint brushes (which are lovely and you should check out.)