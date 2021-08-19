Sometimes You're the Pigeon, and Sometimes You're the Statue

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
One of the biggest goals I had for 2020 was to get better at FPSs, so I started playing more COD. This led to playing Warzone, and here- with some other wonderful folks I've met in the creative industry- is where this saying got very real. Originally it started as a way to annoy each other whenever we died over and over, but then it grew into something very real that we couldn't stop saying. Made in Procreate with the built in mercury and dove lake brushes with the Round Render brush from Jing paint brushes (which are lovely and you should check out.)
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.