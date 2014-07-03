Justas Galaburda

Just Another Outline Icon Set

outline icons
Hey guys, You know what dribbble is missing!? Just another outline icon set!
YEAH, RIGHT..

These are quite chubby, so show 'em some love!
Have a great day!

Produced in Studio4!

Posted on Jul 3, 2014
