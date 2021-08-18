Victor Niculici
Flexin Studio 💜

Testerz.io Web Platform

Victor Niculici
Flexin Studio 💜
Victor Niculici for Flexin Studio 💜
Hire Us
  • Save
Testerz.io Web Platform creative review reviews registration dashboard reports profile design ui ux web design testers products amazon web platform product design
Testerz.io Web Platform creative review reviews registration dashboard reports profile design ui ux web design testers products amazon web platform product design
Testerz.io Web Platform creative review reviews registration dashboard reports profile design ui ux web design testers products amazon web platform product design
Testerz.io Web Platform creative review reviews registration dashboard reports profile design ui ux web design testers products amazon web platform product design
Testerz.io Web Platform creative review reviews registration dashboard reports profile design ui ux web design testers products amazon web platform product design
Testerz.io Web Platform creative review reviews registration dashboard reports profile design ui ux web design testers products amazon web platform product design
Testerz.io Web Platform creative review reviews registration dashboard reports profile design ui ux web design testers products amazon web platform product design
Download color palette
  1. 02 - dribbble testers.jpg
  2. 01 - dribbble testers.jpg
  3. 04 - dribbble testers.jpg
  4. 05 - dribbble testers.jpg
  5. 03 - dribbble testers.jpg
  6. 06 - dribbble testers.jpg
  7. 07 - dribbble testers.jpg

Last month we designed Testerz.io web platform where Amazon sellers can get better reviews for their products.

Sellers can post their products, people can order them for free, test them and add their reviews.

We’ve been part of the project and helped the client with:

✅ Brainstorming and ideation workshops
✅ Project management
✅ UX Strategy
✅ Wireframes
✅ UI Design

----------

Press "L" if you 💜 this shot.

----------

👇Want to see more?
InstagramBehanceui8

For project inquiries email us at: hi@flexinstudio.com

Flexin Studio 💜
Flexin Studio 💜
Translating business needs into digital experiences ↴
Hire Us

More by Flexin Studio 💜

View profile
    • Like