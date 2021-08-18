Last month we designed Testerz.io web platform where Amazon sellers can get better reviews for their products.

Sellers can post their products, people can order them for free, test them and add their reviews.

We’ve been part of the project and helped the client with:

✅ Brainstorming and ideation workshops

✅ Project management

✅ UX Strategy

✅ Wireframes

✅ UI Design

----------

Press "L" if you 💜 this shot.

----------

👇Want to see more?

Instagram • Behance • ui8

For project inquiries email us at: hi@flexinstudio.com