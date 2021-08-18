🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Last month we designed Testerz.io web platform where Amazon sellers can get better reviews for their products.
Sellers can post their products, people can order them for free, test them and add their reviews.
We’ve been part of the project and helped the client with:
✅ Brainstorming and ideation workshops
✅ Project management
✅ UX Strategy
✅ Wireframes
✅ UI Design
----------
Press "L" if you 💜 this shot.
👇Want to see more?
Instagram • Behance • ui8
For project inquiries email us at: hi@flexinstudio.com
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.