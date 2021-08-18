Jayesh Potlabattini

IoT based Indoor Farming

IoT based Indoor Farming Web App created to control the environment of the IoT device. The project was to create find solution to farm where farming conditions aren't met. With today's technology, it is possible to simulate an environment to meet those conditions. We created a device to support indoor farming using vertical farming, light based and few other technologies and implemented IoT Principles to the device so as to control the settings and environment from anywhere.

Posted on Aug 18, 2021
