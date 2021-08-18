Katia Stukota

Meet Emma

Meet Emma child kid girl adobe character animator animation design vector illustration character design flat download character animator character puppet
Hi Guys,

This is Emma- Our little girl Puppet for Adobe Character Animator.

Emma can change outfits, lipsync your words, follow you head movements, walk, perform animations and more.

You can Download Emma.puppet at:
https://www.animationguides.com/downloads/emma-little-girl-puppet/

Hope You Like Emma 🤍💛🧡

