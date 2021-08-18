Zaid Hilmi

Gucci bracelet illustration

Zaid Hilmi
Zaid Hilmi
  • Save
Gucci bracelet illustration branding gucci gold vector illustration design graphic design
Download color palette

so this is the third post theme gucci before. i kinda like it with the style

View all tags
Posted on Aug 18, 2021
Zaid Hilmi
Zaid Hilmi

More by Zaid Hilmi

View profile
    • Like