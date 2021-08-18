James Tan

Celebrating Singapore's first panda cub

Some good news to share!

Singapore recently welcomed the birth of its first panda cub and I figured a commemoration logo would be a fitting way to celebrate this great news!

The panda icon in the middle was designed to show the baby panda in the arms of its loving mother, and I added a commemorative badge look to it emblazoned with the description of this event.

Posted on Aug 18, 2021
