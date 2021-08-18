A selection of my logo works

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Hey Dribbble, I've been designing logos for a while now and I wanted to share some of the most memorable logo projects that I have embarked on.
Being able to carve out simples timeless logo marks that serve to represent my client's business and brand identity well has been a great interest of mine and never fails to excite me.
Today, I'll show you 6 of these logos that I have done and hopefully you'll be able to see of my works here on Dribbble in the future.
Stoked to be a part of this design community!