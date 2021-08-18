Morten Niklasson

Campnite Coffee

Campnite Coffee 2d aftereffects procreate illustration motion graphics animation
Even when camping / hiking in the Swedish forests, coffee is a must. Illustrated in Procreate, animated in After Effects.

Posted on Aug 18, 2021
