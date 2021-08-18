Elizaveta Rypakova

Bank Dashboard | Alfa Bank

Elizaveta Rypakova
Elizaveta Rypakova
  • Save
Bank Dashboard | Alfa Bank dashboard uiux money bank credit card credit figma ui concept uxui interface design uidesign
Download color palette

Hello, Dribble!

Today I present the bank dashboard with a non-boring card.

Press ❤️ If you like it!
---
Need design?
Behance | Instagram | Lizar92@mail.ru

Elizaveta Rypakova
Elizaveta Rypakova

More by Elizaveta Rypakova

View profile
    • Like