Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Karina Rosamilia Joyce

Daily UI #018 • Analytics Chart

Karina Rosamilia Joyce
Karina Rosamilia Joyce
  • Save
Daily UI #018 • Analytics Chart bank purple analytic chart dailyui018 dailyui uxdesign uidesign
Download color palette

Daily UI # 018

Hey guys 👋
That challenge was to create an analytic chart.

I had the idea to create a bank card statistics session. The user could control in which period he wants to analyze how much he spent and how much he expects to spend and in which category he is spending more or less.

Leave your opinion here in the comments!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 17, 2021
Karina Rosamilia Joyce
Karina Rosamilia Joyce

More by Karina Rosamilia Joyce

View profile
    • Like