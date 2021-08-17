Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Samantha Herelle

Daily UI challenge Day 8: Create a 404 page

Samantha Herelle
Samantha Herelle
  • Save
Daily UI challenge Day 8: Create a 404 page 404 error dailyui design app ui
Download color palette

Instead of using 404 error, which users may not understand, I've explained the issue and provided next steps for the user.
Photo - pexels.com-карина-каржавина-7825907

View all tags
Posted on Aug 17, 2021
Samantha Herelle
Samantha Herelle

More by Samantha Herelle

View profile
    • Like