Render Tech Blog Design

Render Tech Blog Design
  1. Dribbble shot tech blog.jpg
  2. Dribbble shot tech blog1.jpg
  3. Dribbble shot tech blog2.jpg

I was recently hired to create the blog layouts for Render. Render is a unified cloud to build and run all your apps and websites with free SSL, a global CDN, private networks and auto deploys from Git.

The blog is still in development but the project was so much fun to work on and I loved the way that it turned out.

