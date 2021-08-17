Save Pippin

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
I partnered with Second Chance Rescue NYC, one of the largest animal nonprofits on the East Coast, and we raised funds for a dog named Pippin.
Pippin gnawed off her leg in an attempt to free herself from a tether of some sort. We fully funded her care with this design! Something I am extremely proud about. She is now living her life with a new family in Georgia.
Follow me on instagram! https://www.instagram.com/davidlhendrick/