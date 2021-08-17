Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Abusers Are Trash

Abusers Are Trash texas donation donate puppies pup nonprofit charity procreate branding custom artwork vector design animals graphic design illustration trash can trash puppy dog dogs
Ok so this was for a really unique and horrifying abuse case I worked on. Several puppies were found inside of a trash can in South Texas. I worked with Dallas Dog RRR and through this design I was able to fully fund their care. They wanted a design that told their story and something their supporters would respect. They loved it which makes me happy!!

Follow me on instagram! https://www.instagram.com/davidlhendrick/

