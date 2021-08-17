Lyndon Gehman

Flight Sauce Disc Golf Enamel Pin

Flight Sauce Disc Golf Enamel Pin
When designing a brand identity we consider the many different ways a logo might be used. An effective brand identity will work across many mediums.

Here we depict the brand icon as an enamel pin.

Posted on Aug 17, 2021
Brand Identity Designer. Type and Illustration enthusiast.
