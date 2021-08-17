🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
A collage composed of text from Revelation 21, a 16th century dutch stained glass lamb, personal photos from summer's spent in Colorado, and a textured black sky from a painting by Hope College student Abi Nasari.
This image is meant to represent a new heaven & earth, revealed to humankind like the tearing of a veil. In the midst of a bed of flowers lay a Lamb ("See, the home of God is among mortals. He will dwell with them...) the eternal sacrifice, resurrected. ("Death will be no more; mourning and crying and pain will be no more...")
The veil is depicted as a color prism with the scriptures of revelation superimposed on top. I chose this sort of imagery to represent the barrier between the divine & what is sensory/comprehendible. Perhaps one day the cosmos, like the temple curtain, will be torn open and the divisions between God & his creation will at last cease to be.