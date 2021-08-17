Seth Ayush Vijay

Music Player Screen

Music Player Screen app designer musical app ]graphic design player music player app design music app music design uiux uidesign figma dailyuidesign dailyui ui
Day 8: UI Design Challenge

Challenge: Music Player Screen
I have designed a Music Player Screen

Share your reviews.

I am proficient in designing Website, Mobile Applications Design & logo.
Just drop a message or reach out via email @ elxsrtech@gmail.com

Regards,
Elxsrtech

