Ilham Saiful Azis

Ojek Syar'i | Product Design #CaseStudy

Ilham Saiful Azis
Ilham Saiful Azis
  • Save
Ojek Syar'i | Product Design #CaseStudy driver app freelance ojek syari syari grab uber figmadesign transportation ojek online gojek mobile app case study uiux design product design
Download color palette

Hi, guys! 👋

Today it’s time to share with you my new product design presentation 🎉

This OjekSyar'i application is an online motorcycle transportation that brings together drivers and passengers of the same gender. To avoid sexual harassment on online motorcycle taxi transportation

Lets visit my design process, link : bit.ly/portoilam-ojeksyari

And, Lets work together 🤝
ilhamsaifulazis@gmail.com

Ilham Saiful Azis
Ilham Saiful Azis

More by Ilham Saiful Azis

View profile
    • Like