The result of collaborative brand strategy and design, the Vanta Golf symbol was meticulously crafted to reflect the high-end, high value, custom performance golf clubs. Simple always takes a ton of work ;). Loads of refinements and balancing to get a solid geometric mark.

Vanta Golf makes limited-edition performance golf clubs distinguished by their exquisite artisanship. The only golf manufacturer to forge their own damascus steel, and other rare and beautiful materials, a Vanta club is made start to finish by trained craftsmen and artisans of exceptional skill.

Here are some of the messages and ideas built into it:

The Vanta Golf logo evokes feelings of rarity, performance, precision, artisanship, victory, and mastery. Vanta forges its own beautiful damascus steel, which is made by layering iron and steel in distinctive patterns. The logo layers white and black, a nod to this rare and exclusive hand-forged process.

The two forms that make up the top of the logo are diamond-shaped, communicating the rare and valuable nature of Vanta Golf clubs, accessories, and collections. The rest of the symbol is made up of three triangles, the most obvious on the bottom, another found in the negative space between the two diamond shapes, and the third is the overall silhouette of the "V" itself. These triangles represent Vanta's brand values of revolutionary, passion, and craft.