St. Nikolai, Kiel, Logo design / Sankt Nikolai logo

St. Nikolai, Kiel, Logo design / Sankt Nikolai logo german church logo design church logo design kirche in deutschland deutschen kirche logo design german church german church logo keil deutschland logo kiel deutschland kiel germany logo kiel germany icon kiel logo kiel logo design kiel city st nikolai logo sankt nikolai logo design sankt nikolai logo
St. Nikolai logo design. Church in Kiel, the capital of Schleswig-Holstein, Germany. It is the town's oldest building. It was dedicated to Saint Nicholas.

