Hyper Future - Album Cover Design

Hyper Future - Album Cover Design hypercolor rainbow throwback old school vhs tape 80s synthwave cd cover mock up album cover retro vector typography design illustration
Album cover mock up for the made up band, VHS Actually. Design cues were taken from the Polaroid T 120 Supercolor Blank VHS Tape with free textures via Spoon Graphics. Fonts are Arial Bold and Regular.

