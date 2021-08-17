Good for Sale
19 • The Kingdom Established through Solomon

The Kingdom Established through Solomon (1 Kings 1–4) as part of the Bible project Unfolding Grace.

»And Solomon said, “You have shown great and steadfast love to your servant David my father, because he walked before you in faithfulness, in righteousness, and in uprightness of heart toward you. And you have kept for him this great and steadfast love and have given him a son to sit on his throne this day.”«
1 KINGS 3:6

Find out more here: crossway.org/UnfoldingGrace

