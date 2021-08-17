Cel Soriano

Miami Mami Logo design branding logo illustration vector typography branding and identity
This is the final logo approved by Miami Mami, a result-driven in-home personal training for pregnant women and mothers. Their mission is to empower women to take control over their health and overall well-being by making fitness exciting and accessible at any time and any place.

Posted on Aug 17, 2021
