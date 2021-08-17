Chaichology

Daisy's Business Card

Daisy's Business Card branding blind embossing rose gold foil print design business card design
Had the chance to design a simple & elegant business card for Daisy’s Artistry 🤍 Blind embossing + rose gold foil with matching edge gilding on 480gsm card stock.

