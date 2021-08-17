Kate Kalashnikova
KinDesign

Air ticket responsive website

Kate Kalashnikova
KinDesign
Kate Kalashnikova for KinDesign
  • Save
Air ticket responsive website design responsive mobile ecommerce user interface user experience ux flight plane shopping ticket air ui
Download color palette

UI/UX Mobile version of the FAWAY air ticket store

KinDesign
KinDesign

More by KinDesign

View profile
    • Like