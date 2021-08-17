Sushrut Mangeshikar

Expense Tracker - Log Expenses - Voice

Sushrut Mangeshikar
Sushrut Mangeshikar
  • Save
Expense Tracker - Log Expenses - Voice mobile motion mobile ui mobile ui design ui motion 2021 trend speech ui voice voice design voice ui expense tracker log expenses ui animation motion graphics minimal
Download color palette
  1. Expense Tracker - Log Expense - Voice.mp4
  2. Expense Tracker - Log Expense - Voice.png

Hello Dribbblers!

This is a shot from a concept expense tracking app I was working on. I took a stab at voice design and thought it would be apt for this use case, as logging expenses could be more convenient through voice.

Cheers!

Sushrut Mangeshikar
Sushrut Mangeshikar
Break the mold.

More by Sushrut Mangeshikar

View profile
    • Like