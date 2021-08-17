Jodie Rudge

Nissin - Noodles from the Deep

Nissin - Noodles from the Deep fish octopus crab cat seafood underwater ipad pro procreate illustration nissin noodles
Nissin Noodles is massive and has an equally massive fanbase and following. Their brand can be seen everywhere, from a 60-foor sign in the middle of Time Square to having a CG noodle stand in Final Fantasy XV. NGON created this piece to praise their lighter side of branding, poking fun with ‘Noodles From The Deep’ and ‘Noodles of the Sea’.

You can see more at https://ngon.co.uk/work/nissin-noodles-of-the-deep/

