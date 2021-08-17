Nissin - Noodles from the Deep

Nissin Noodles is massive and has an equally massive fanbase and following. Their brand can be seen everywhere, from a 60-foor sign in the middle of Time Square to having a CG noodle stand in Final Fantasy XV. NGON created this piece to praise their lighter side of branding, poking fun with ‘Noodles From The Deep’ and ‘Noodles of the Sea’.

You can see more at https://ngon.co.uk/work/nissin-noodles-of-the-deep/