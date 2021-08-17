Free COVID-19 Vaccinated Badge Stickers To Print & Sell

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Allow me to share the second version of Coronavirus stickers and badges available in vector ai, png & printable pdf format. You can use this set for your personal and commercial projects. You are also allowed to sell them on your own shop or give them for free to encourage more people to receive covid vaccination. Don't forget to give a linkback if possible on your shop or website.
Here you can download this set of Covid Vaccinated Badges