Tamil Selvan

Trophy Animation For Paytm

Tamil Selvan
Tamil Selvan
  • Save
Trophy Animation For Paytm icon app ux vector ui branding logo illustration design
Download color palette

This animation was created for Paytm. To show that you won the price money.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 17, 2021
Tamil Selvan
Tamil Selvan

More by Tamil Selvan

View profile
    • Like