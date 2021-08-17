Timur Aldemir

Wildlife

Wildlife ui vector logos illustration design graphicdesign brandidentity logo logodesign branding
Probably my favourite animal related logo. This is also one of the rarest logos I made without the use of grids. It's hard to pull out something decent by just eyeballing.

