Pestmeester

Totentanz - Logo

Pestmeester
Pestmeester
  • Save
Totentanz - Logo logo id pestmeester skull crest pentagon dance of the dead
Download color palette

Logo developed for the upcoming brand Totentanz, more infos to come.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 2, 2014
Pestmeester
Pestmeester

More by Pestmeester

View profile
    • Like